Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .269 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .276.

Castro has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (38 of 59), with at least two hits nine times (15.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 59 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .308 AVG .244 .304 OBP .281 .352 SLG .322 4 XBH 5 0 HR 1 14 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings