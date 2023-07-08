After the first round of the John Deere Classic, Jonas Blixt stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -9.

Looking to wager on Jonas Blixt at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Jonas Blixt Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Blixt has finished better than par on four occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Blixt has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Blixt's average finish has been 68th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Blixt has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 57 E 286 0 4 0 0 $126,635

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Blixt finished 62nd in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Blixt has made the cut one time in his previous four entries in this event.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Blixt will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,303 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Blixt's Last Time Out

Blixt was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

Blixt shot better than 39% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Blixt did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Blixt recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.8).

Blixt's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average (6.8).

At that last competition, Blixt's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Blixt finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Blixt finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

+2800

All statistics in this article reflect Blixt's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

