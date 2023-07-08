Saturday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (47-41) and the Colorado Rockies (34-55) squaring off at Oracle Park (on July 8) at 4:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Giants.

The Giants will give the ball to Ryan Walker (2-0, 2.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-5, 6.61 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have won in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 1-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (390 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.76 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule