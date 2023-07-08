The San Francisco Giants (47-41) and the Colorado Rockies (34-55) will match up on Saturday, July 8 at Oracle Park, with Ryan Walker getting the nod for the Giants and Connor Seabold taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Walker - SF (2-0, 2.57 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-5, 6.61 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 20, or 47.6%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Rockies have come away with 31 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 1-13 when favored by +180 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

