Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .262.
- In 72.3% of his games this year (60 of 83), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (20.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (10.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (37.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.0%).
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (43.4%), including six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.292
|AVG
|.231
|.331
|OBP
|.265
|.481
|SLG
|.381
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|19
|39/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9).
