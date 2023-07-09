Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 50 of 77 games this season (64.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (26.0%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has an RBI in 22 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.288
|AVG
|.200
|.369
|OBP
|.282
|.455
|SLG
|.300
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|24/19
|K/BB
|40/17
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.62), 27th in WHIP (1.145), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
