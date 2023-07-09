Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (48-41) and the Colorado Rockies (34-56) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on July 9.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (7-7) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-9).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have come away with 31 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (393 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.76 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule