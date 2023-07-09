In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 9, Logan Webb will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (48-41) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (34-56), who will counter with Kyle Freeland. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Giants have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +220. An 8-run total has been set in the game.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 21 out of the 43 games, or 48.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have not played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 3-3 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total two times.

The Rockies have come away with 31 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195) Harold Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+230) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.