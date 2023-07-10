The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +650.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 away.

As underdogs, Kansas City had just one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Mahomes scored four touchdowns and picked up 358 yards.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).

Nick Bolton had two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +2000 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +6600 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1800 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +4000 6 October 12 Broncos - +5000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +5000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2000 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +6600 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2800

