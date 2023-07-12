On Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (10-9), tipping off at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 168.5 -130 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lynx are 10-8-0 ATS this year.
  • Dallas is 5-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has an ATS record of 7-5 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
  • A total of six out of the Wings' 18 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of nine Lynx games this season have hit the over.

