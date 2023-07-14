C.J. Cron is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 0-for-3.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Cron has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (29 of 47), with at least two hits 10 times (21.3%).

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has an RBI in 14 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 47 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .260 AVG .232 .301 OBP .275 .416 SLG .432 8 XBH 9 2 HR 5 11 RBI 12 22/5 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings