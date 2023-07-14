C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
C.J. Cron is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 0-for-3.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is hitting .244 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Cron has gotten at least one hit in 61.7% of his games this season (29 of 47), with at least two hits 10 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has an RBI in 14 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 47 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.232
|.301
|OBP
|.275
|.416
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|22/5
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Rodon (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
