Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Coors Field Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks while hitting .245.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this year (65.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (22 of 78), with two or more RBI eight times (10.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this year (42.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.288
|AVG
|.201
|.369
|OBP
|.282
|.455
|SLG
|.299
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|13
|24/19
|K/BB
|41/17
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodon (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
