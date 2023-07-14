Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+170). New York (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 11 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -210 +170 11 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers). Colorado games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 8.3 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 5-21 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 39 of 90 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 10-8-0 in 18 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-24 14-33 15-22 19-35 21-41 13-16

