On Friday, July 14 at 8:40 PM ET, the New York Yankees (49-42) visit the Colorado Rockies (34-57) at Coors Field. Carlos Rodon will get the nod for the Yankees, while Austin Gomber will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored Yankees have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. An 11-run total is listed for this contest.

Rockies vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (0-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (7-7, 6.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 33 (60%) of those contests.

The Yankees have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, and won in each game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have won in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious eight times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

