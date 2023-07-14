Friday's contest at Coors Field has the New York Yankees (49-42) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (34-57) at 8:40 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (0-1) for the Yankees and Austin Gomber (7-7) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

Colorado has a mark of 8-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (393 total, 4.3 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.71 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

