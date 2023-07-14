Friday, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies square off against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Giants) he went 1-for-4.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.341), slugging percentage (.471) and total hits (84) this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

In 66.3% of his 86 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 28 games this year (32.6%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 of 86 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .275 AVG .247 .353 OBP .330 .490 SLG .453 19 XBH 18 7 HR 7 26 RBI 19 60/18 K/BB 53/21 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings