Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on July 15 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (11.3%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 28.8% of his games this season (23 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .314 AVG .236 .355 OBP .299 .533 SLG .333 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 26/11 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings