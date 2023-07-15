The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.

In 61 of 85 games this season (71.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has homered in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.6% of his games this year, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .291 AVG .227 .329 OBP .259 .475 SLG .373 17 XBH 14 5 HR 4 26 RBI 19 40/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings