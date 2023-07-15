The New York Yankees (49-43) will look to Gleyber Torres when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (35-57) at Coors Field on Saturday, July 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 11.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (4-6, 4.40 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-6, 6.65 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 11-2 (84.6%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 32, or 40%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 13-33 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

