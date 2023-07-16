Jurickson Profar -- hitting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

In 65.0% of his games this year (52 of 80), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in five games this year (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (27.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .282 AVG .201 .364 OBP .282 .448 SLG .299 19 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 27/19 K/BB 41/17 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings