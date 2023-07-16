Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .258 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Bryant has had a hit in 40 of 60 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (28.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Bryant has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this year (16 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.246
|AVG
|.270
|.328
|OBP
|.344
|.386
|SLG
|.374
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/12
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.