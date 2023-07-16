MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, July 16
If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Joe Ryan and the Twins against JP Sears and the Athletics.
Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the docket for July 16.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Giants at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Osvaldo Bido (1-1) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|SF: Wood
|PIT: Bido
|13 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (24.1 IP)
|4.68
|ERA
|4.44
|8.8
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Giants at Pirates
- SF Odds to Win: -155
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Steven Okert (3-0) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will look to Kyle Bradish (5-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIA: Okert
|BAL: Bradish
|37 (33.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (84 IP)
|2.43
|ERA
|3.32
|12.4
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -185
- MIA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Orioles
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-4) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will give the start to Zack Wheeler (7-4) when the teams face off Sunday.
|SD: Lugo
|PHI: Wheeler
|12 (63.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (104.1 IP)
|3.39
|ERA
|3.97
|8.3
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- SD Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the bump as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Kolby Allard (0-0) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|CHW: Cease
|ATL: Allard
|19 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (10.2 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|4.22
|10.8
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- CHW Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-1) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) when the clubs play Sunday.
|ARI: Henry
|TOR: Kikuchi
|14 (74.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (93.1 IP)
|3.75
|ERA
|4.24
|6.2
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- ARI Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (5-1) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will counter with Max Scherzer (8-3) when the teams face off on Sunday.
|LAD: Miller
|NYM: Scherzer
|8 (44 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (87.2 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|4.31
|8.6
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -120
- LAD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-5) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|MIL: Houser
|CIN: Lively
|11 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (51.2 IP)
|3.68
|ERA
|3.83
|6.0
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Reds
- CIN Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Reds
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (10-4) to the bump as they take on the Royals, who will counter with Jordan Lyles (1-11) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|TB: Eflin
|KC: Lyles
|17 (102.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (96.2 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|6.33
|9.2
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Royals
- TB Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (6-7) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (6-5) when the teams meet Sunday.
|WSH: Gray
|STL: Flaherty
|18 (100.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (92.2 IP)
|3.41
|ERA
|4.27
|8.3
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -190
- WSH Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (3-4) to the bump as they play the Cubs, who will counter with Justin Steele (9-2) when the clubs play Sunday.
|BOS: Crawford
|CHC: Steele
|17 (61.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (91.1 IP)
|3.96
|ERA
|2.56
|8.5
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -155
- BOS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (5-2) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (7-3) when the clubs play Sunday.
|CLE: Bibee
|TEX: Pérez
|13 (70 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (91.2 IP)
|3.34
|ERA
|4.81
|9.1
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Chase Anderson (0-4) when the teams meet Sunday.
|NYY: Cole
|COL: Anderson
|19 (117 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (49.2 IP)
|2.85
|ERA
|6.89
|9.5
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rockies
- NYY Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 11 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (8-6) to the hill as they play the Athletics, who will counter with Sears (1-6) when the teams play on Sunday.
|MIN: Ryan
|OAK: Sears
|18 (107 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (99.2 IP)
|3.70
|ERA
|3.88
|10.4
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Twins at Athletics
- MIN Odds to Win: -210
- OAK Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Bryce Miller (5-3) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|DET: Olson
|SEA: Miller
|8 (33.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (59 IP)
|4.05
|ERA
|3.97
|9.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -185
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Mariners
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will look to Tyler Anderson (4-2) when the teams face off Sunday.
|HOU: Javier
|LAA: Anderson
|17 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (84 IP)
|4.34
|ERA
|5.25
|8.1
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- LAA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Angels
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.