On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .283 with eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Jones has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .271 AVG .294 .348 OBP .385 .508 SLG .471 6 XBH 8 4 HR 2 9 RBI 6 18/7 K/BB 29/9 4 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings