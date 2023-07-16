Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Yankees - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Jones (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .283 with eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (15.8%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Jones has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.271
|AVG
|.294
|.348
|OBP
|.385
|.508
|SLG
|.471
|6
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|18/7
|K/BB
|29/9
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (9-2) out for his 20th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.85), 18th in WHIP (1.120), and 20th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.