The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .203 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has a base hit in 12 of 23 games played this year (52.2%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (21.7%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 23 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

