Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Astros Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Astros
|Rockies vs Astros Odds
|Rockies vs Astros Player Props
|Rockies vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (23 of 82), with two or more runs four times (4.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.303
|AVG
|.236
|.348
|OBP
|.299
|.514
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|28/12
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (6-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 46th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 51st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.