On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Diaz is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 53 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.0%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28.0% of his games this season (23 of 82), with two or more runs four times (4.9%).

Home Away 42 GP 39 .303 AVG .236 .348 OBP .299 .514 SLG .333 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 28/12 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

