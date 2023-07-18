Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 21 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .262.

Tovar has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven home a run in 32 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this year (43.7%), including six multi-run games (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .293 AVG .227 .330 OBP .259 .473 SLG .373 18 XBH 14 5 HR 4 26 RBI 19 41/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings