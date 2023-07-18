On Tuesday, Jurickson Profar (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Yankees.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 81), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had an RBI in 22 games this year (27.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .282 AVG .201 .367 OBP .282 .448 SLG .299 19 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 27/20 K/BB 41/17 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings