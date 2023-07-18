Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) match up against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have put together an 11-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Lynx have put together a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Dream games have gone over the point total 11 out of 18 times this season.

So far this year, 10 out of the Lynx's 20 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

