Rockies vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros will see Jake Bird on the mound for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a two-game series, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
The Astros are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+180). Houston (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total for the matchup is set at 12 runs.
Rockies vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-225
|+180
|12
|-110
|-110
|-2.5
|-105
|-115
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Rockies
|Astros vs Rockies Odds
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 82 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (40.2%) in those games.
- Colorado has a record of 1-14 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 93 opportunities.
- The Rockies are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|22-25
|14-33
|16-22
|20-36
|22-42
|14-16
