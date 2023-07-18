How to Watch the Rockies vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk hit the field at Coors Field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 89 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 411 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.65 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.541 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jake Bird heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season, seeking his third win.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw two-thirds of an inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the New York Yankees.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Giants
|L 5-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Ryan Walker
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|L 1-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Carlos Rodón
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Gerrit Cole
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jake Bird
|Hunter Brown
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Bielak
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|-
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Patrick Corbin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.