Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .269 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.301
|AVG
|.236
|.346
|OBP
|.299
|.507
|SLG
|.333
|16
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|2
|30
|RBI
|15
|29/12
|K/BB
|39/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak (4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
