Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, July 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .263 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Tovar is batting .263 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 88 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this season (38 of 88), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.294
|AVG
|.227
|.330
|OBP
|.259
|.482
|SLG
|.373
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|19
|43/6
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
