The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and two RBI), battle starter Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.8% of his games this season, Profar has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.7% of his games this year (35 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .281 AVG .201 .365 OBP .282 .443 SLG .299 19 XBH 9 3 HR 3 19 RBI 13 28/20 K/BB 41/17 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings