Wednesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (52-43) versus the Colorado Rockies (37-58) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on July 19.

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (41%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 21 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.63 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule