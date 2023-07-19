Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday.

The Rockies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Astros (-165). The total is 12 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -165 +140 12 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 34, or 41%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a record of 17-36, a 32.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 94 chances.

The Rockies are 12-8-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-25 14-33 16-22 21-36 23-42 14-16

