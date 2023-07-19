How to Watch the Rockies vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 91 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado ranks 16th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 415 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.63 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.537 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (8-7) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Gomber has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Giants
|L 1-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Logan Webb
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Carlos Rodón
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Gerrit Cole
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jake Bird
|Hunter Brown
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Bielak
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Edward Cabrera
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Trevor Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.