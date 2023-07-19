Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Astros on July 19, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Houston Astros visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.336/.466 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 78 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .243/.325/.374 on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 16
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Brandon Bielak Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Bielak Stats
- Brandon Bielak (4-5) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Bielak has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Bielak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 9
|5.0
|4
|3
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|4.2
|5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|at Guardians
|Jun. 11
|5.0
|9
|5
|5
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has recorded 101 hits with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .298/.376/.487 on the year.
- Tucker has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 52 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .249/.345/.403 so far this season.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 15
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
