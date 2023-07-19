The Colorado Rockies (37-58) will look to sweep a two-game series versus the Houston Astros (52-43), at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (4-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (8-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.19 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.

Gomber is trying to record his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Gomber is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (4-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .274 in 11 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Brandon Bielak vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 415 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 91 home runs, 23rd in the league.

The Rockies have gone 2-for-20 in one game against the right-hander this season.

