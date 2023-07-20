Lynx vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When they host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) will look to end a three-game losing streak. The Sparks have lost six games in a row.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sparks matchup.
Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|163
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|163.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|162.5
|-165
|+125
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|161.5
|-150
|+120
Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Lynx have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sparks are 8-10-0 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 21 times this season.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Sparks' 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.
