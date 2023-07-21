The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .265.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 54 of 84 games this season (64.3%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (25.0%).

In 10.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 23 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .293 AVG .236 .337 OBP .299 .493 SLG .333 16 XBH 9 7 HR 2 30 RBI 15 30/12 K/BB 39/12 1 SB 0

