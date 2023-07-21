Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, July 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.

In 64 of 89 games this year (71.9%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In 33 games this season (37.1%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 41 .289 AVG .227 .324 OBP .259 .474 SLG .373 19 XBH 14 5 HR 4 27 RBI 19 44/6 K/BB 46/7 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings