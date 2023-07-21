How to Watch the Rockies vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.
- Fueled by 291 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 416 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.61 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.531 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peter Lambert has been named the starter for the Rockies and will make his first start this season.
- This will be the first start of the season for the 26-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-2
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Carlos Rodón
|7/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/16/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Gerrit Cole
|7/18/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jake Bird
|Hunter Brown
|7/19/2023
|Astros
|L 4-1
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Bielak
|7/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Braxton Garrett
|7/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Patrick Corbin
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Jake Irvin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.