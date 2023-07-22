Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kris Bryant (hitting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is batting .252 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Bryant has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (26.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (7.8%).
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.240
|AVG
|.265
|.321
|OBP
|.353
|.392
|SLG
|.368
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|8
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing just one hit.
