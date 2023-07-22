A pair of the league's best scorers square off -- Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9 points per game) and A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.9) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) host the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The matchup has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Lynx vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Lynx 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169.5

Lynx vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota's record against the spread is 10-10-0.

Minnesota has played 21 games this year, and 10 of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lynx Performance Insights

With 79.4 points per game on offense, the Lynx rank eighth in the WNBA. On defense, they give up 85.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.

Minnesota is grabbing 34.3 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

So far this season, the Lynx are averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Lynx have been coming up short when it comes to three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in threes made per game (6.6) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31.4%).

The Lynx have struggled to defend three-pointers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (9.7) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%).

Minnesota is attempting 46.4 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 68.9% of the shots it has taken (and 77.0% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 21.0 threes per contest, which are 31.1% of its shots (and 23.0% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.