The field at the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California will feature Nicholas Lindheim. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $3,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,480-yard course from July 20-23.

Nicholas Lindheim Insights

Lindheim has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Lindheim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five appearances, Lindheim's average finish has been 47th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Lindheim has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Lindheim has an average finishing position of 49th in his past three appearances at this event.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set for a longer 7,480 yards.

Golfers at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Lindheim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,359 yards, 121 yards shorter than the 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -10. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Lindheim's Last Time Out

Lindheim was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 29th percentile among all competitors.

Lindheim shot better than only 9% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Lindheim recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Lindheim's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (7.8).

In that most recent competition, Lindheim's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.6).

Lindheim finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lindheim underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

