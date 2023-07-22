Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- batting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on July 22 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .300 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 41 of 56 games this season (73.2%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (33.9%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (32.1%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had two or more.
- In 27 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|.337
|AVG
|.262
|.395
|OBP
|.330
|.519
|SLG
|.417
|14
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|26/7
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Cueto (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing just one hit.
