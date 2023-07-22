Saturday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (53-46) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (38-59) at 1:10 PM (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a 8-7 victory for the Marlins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Johnny Cueto (0-1) for the Marlins and Chase Anderson (0-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 8, Rockies 7.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the three of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 18 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (422 total), Colorado is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.56) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule