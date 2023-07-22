From July 20-23, Sam Stevens will take to the course at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California to play in the 2023 Barracuda Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,480 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Stevens at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sam Stevens Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Stevens has finished better than par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Stevens has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Stevens has had an average finish of 53rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Stevens has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -4 282 0 15 2 2 $1.8M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set for a longer 7,480 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Stevens has played i the last year (7,288 yards) is 192 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Stevens was better than 63% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Stevens fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Stevens carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Stevens' six birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Stevens' par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Stevens ended the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Stevens finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

