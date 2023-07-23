The Ladies Open Lausanne field is dwindling in Lausanne, Switzerland, as Ana Bogdan heads into a quarterfinal versus Clara Burel. Bogdan has the fourth-best odds to win (+650) at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Bogdan at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Bogdan's Next Match

Bogdan will play Burel in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET, after beating Dalila Jakupovic in the previous round 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

Bogdan Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Bogdan beat No. 267-ranked Jakupovic, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

Bogdan has not won any of her 14 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 17-14.

Bogdan has a record of 4-3 on clay over the last 12 months.

Bogdan, over the past year, has played 31 matches across all court types, and 23.8 games per match.

In her seven matches on a clay surface over the past year, Bogdan has averaged 21.9 games.

Over the past year, Bogdan has won 63.4% of her service games, and she has won 36.2% of her return games.

On clay over the past year, Bogdan has been victorious in 60.5% of her service games and 44.2% of her return games.

