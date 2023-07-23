The Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

In 65.1% of his games this year (56 of 86), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (25.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 28 games this season (32.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (29.1%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .293 AVG .248 .337 OBP .313 .493 SLG .362 16 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 16 30/12 K/BB 40/12 1 SB 0

